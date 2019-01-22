Sylvan Lake’s Cody Peever made Football Alberta’s Top 130 list and qualifies for the second round of U17 team tryouts. The Final Selection Camp will be held in Calgary in May. Photo Submitted.

Sylvan Lake’s Cody Peever one of Football Alberta’s Top 130

The receiver qualified for the second round of tryouts for Football Alberta’s U17 team

Local football product Cody Peever is the lone Sylvan Laker to make Football Alberta’s Top 130 players list.

Peever, 15, was in Edmonton Jan. 11-13 to try out for Football Alberta’s U17 team at their SUPERWEEKEND Camp.

Out of the 400 players in attendance Peever was chosen to advance to the Final Selection camp in April.

The Grade 9 Ecole H.J. Cody School student started playing football seven years ago with the Sylvan Lake Tigers atom team.

More recently, the receiver played with the Sylvan Lake Lions in the Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association (SLMFA).

“I like scoring touchdowns to be honest,” said Peever as to why he chose to play receiver. “It makes me feel excited and catching the ball is like one of my specialties.”

Peever added he likes football because of all the competition and he likes being part of a team and working together.

This year was Peever’s first time trying out for the U17 team with a push from Lion’s coach Geoff Rambaut.

Peever says he has also been told he is successful with football and wanted to try a higher skill level team.

He described the U17 tryouts as “very organized” with really good competition and good coaches who knew what they were doing.

“I felt like I was accomplished,” said Peever of making the Top 130 list, “being picked for the second round, it just overall feels good.”

The Final Selection Camp is in Calgary on April 5-7, so Peever has time to prepare in the gym for a few months.

The receiver is expecting the second round of tryouts to bring more competition and more one-on-one coaching.

If Peever is selected for the Alberta U17 team, he will travel to Maui in August for a development camp against local Hawaiian high schools as well as an exhibition scrimmage against Team Saskatchewan U17 in June.

The multi-sport athlete also plays basketball during the football offseason and does track and field.

Receiver Cody Peever wearing no. 25 for the Sylvan Lake Lions in the SLMFA this past season. Head Coach Geoff Rambaut helped push him toward the U17 tryouts. Photo Submitted.

