Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush speaks at the press conference for the Class of 2019 inductees to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame on May 31. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The bobsleigh athlete was one of 13 to be inducted as part of the Class of 2019 on May 31

Bobsleigh athlete Lyndon Rush was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Friday morning.

The Sylvan Laker, alongside 12 other notable sport figures, saw their plaques go up on the walls of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum on May 31.

The Class of 2019 featured athletes, builders of sport, volunteers, officials and members of the media.

During the press conference Rush, like his fellow inductees, said he was honoured.

“I feel a little bit inadequate looking at all the names back there,” said Rush to the crowd, “but it’s a real honour and I’m glad the kids get to see this and I get to inspire people and the next generation.”

The two-time Olympian said he liked that there was a balance between the types of people being recognized.

“I think that’s really important and I really respect that this class has a really good balance and it makes it even more special to me that it’s not just about what you did because there’s so many things that go into winning a medal,” said Rush after the press conference, adding so many things are out of the athlete’s control.

“Some of it’s luck, some of it’s right place right time, but so much of it is effort of people in the background and those people are being recognized today,” continued Rush.

He said he thinks about all the volunteers who put time in so he could do what he did and his kids can compete in the sports they do.

Rush says he has a hard time taking pride in the induction because of all the people who were behind the scenes.

“Me getting on the podium was only just a little part of it,” Rush said.

He hopes his parents, wife, coaches and teammates are able to enjoy the recognition as well.

“My name’s going on the plaque up there, but there’s just so much behind that, it’s hard for me to feel like ‘I did a great job’ because I know how much went into it,” explained the bobsleigh athlete.

As a kid who grew up loving sport Rush remembers walking through Halls of Fame, seeing pictures on the wall and thinking, “wouldn’t that be cool? If you had a great career and a legacy and they wanted to put your face on a wall.”

“I remember thinking that and for some reason kind of thinking, ‘yeah, one day,’” added Rush.

On May 31 that day came. His picture went up on the wall of the Hall of Fame alongside a history of sporting greats.

“I always thought I’d do something in sport and I always thought I’d be successful too, for some reason, I always believed that.”

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bobsleigh athlete Lyndon Rush poses with his plaque in the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum on May 31. Rush was inducted alongside the 12 other members in the Class of 2019. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Jumpstart Golf Tournament doubles in size

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The bobsleigh athlete was one of 13 to be inducted as part of the Class of 2019 on May 31

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Jumpstart Golf Tournament doubles in size

The second annual Jumpstart Golf tournament was held at Lakewood Golf Course, May 31

Fire ban now in effect for Sylvan Lake

Both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County are under a fire ban

World’s Largest Lure unveiled at sneak peek in Lacombe

Public unveiling will take place on June 1st

Wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Sylvan Lake

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Thursday morning for Central Alberta

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

PHOTOS: D-Day Normandy sites today captured by drone

Associated Press delivers stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites

Canadian economy posts weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015

However, overall growth was boosted by highest quarterly level of household spending in two years

Raptors playoff run ‘bittersweet’ for former Vancouver Grizzlies owner

Arthur Griffiths already owned Canucks when he tried to bring NBA team to B.C.

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Most Read