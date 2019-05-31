Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The bobsleigh athlete was one of 13 to be inducted as part of the Class of 2019 on May 31

Bobsleigh athlete Lyndon Rush was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Friday morning.

The Sylvan Laker, alongside 12 other notable sport figures, saw their plaques go up on the walls of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum on May 31.

The Class of 2019 featured athletes, builders of sport, volunteers, officials and members of the media.

During the press conference Rush, like his fellow inductees, said he was honoured.

“I feel a little bit inadequate looking at all the names back there,” said Rush to the crowd, “but it’s a real honour and I’m glad the kids get to see this and I get to inspire people and the next generation.”

The two-time Olympian said he liked that there was a balance between the types of people being recognized.

“I think that’s really important and I really respect that this class has a really good balance and it makes it even more special to me that it’s not just about what you did because there’s so many things that go into winning a medal,” said Rush after the press conference, adding so many things are out of the athlete’s control.

“Some of it’s luck, some of it’s right place right time, but so much of it is effort of people in the background and those people are being recognized today,” continued Rush.

He said he thinks about all the volunteers who put time in so he could do what he did and his kids can compete in the sports they do.

Rush says he has a hard time taking pride in the induction because of all the people who were behind the scenes.

“Me getting on the podium was only just a little part of it,” Rush said.

He hopes his parents, wife, coaches and teammates are able to enjoy the recognition as well.

“My name’s going on the plaque up there, but there’s just so much behind that, it’s hard for me to feel like ‘I did a great job’ because I know how much went into it,” explained the bobsleigh athlete.

As a kid who grew up loving sport Rush remembers walking through Halls of Fame, seeing pictures on the wall and thinking, “wouldn’t that be cool? If you had a great career and a legacy and they wanted to put your face on a wall.”

“I remember thinking that and for some reason kind of thinking, ‘yeah, one day,’” added Rush.

On May 31 that day came. His picture went up on the wall of the Hall of Fame alongside a history of sporting greats.

“I always thought I’d do something in sport and I always thought I’d be successful too, for some reason, I always believed that.”

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter