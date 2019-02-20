Megan Cressey of Sylvan Lake secured the silver in the women’s slopestyle skiing competition on Feb. 20 at Canyon Ski Resport with 78.00 points. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

Games continue through to March 2nd

Megan Cressey of Sylvan Lake earned silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle at Canyon Ski Resort. The gold went to Skye Clarke of B.C., while bronze went to Marilou Bouthiette of Quebec.

 

Christ Arsenault of the Yukon digs in to hit this trick off the Volcano jump during the qualification runs in the men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle event Feb. 20th at Canyon Ski Resort. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

