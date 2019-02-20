Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

Megan Cressey of Sylvan Lake secured the silver in the women’s slopestyle skiing competition on Feb. 20 at Canyon Ski Resport with 78.00 points. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Megan Cressey of Sylvan Lake earned silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle at Canyon Ski Resort. The gold went to Skye Clarke of B.C., while bronze went to Marilou Bouthiette of Quebec.