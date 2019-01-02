Scott McDermott crosses the finish line on day three of the 2018 Ultraman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii. Finishing the race meant closure and healing for McDermott and his loved ones after a near life-ending crash during his last visit to the World Championships in 2015. This year’s race was held Nov. 23-25.

Sylvan Lake’s Scott McDermott gets closure at World Championships

McDermott was the 25th contestant of 40 to cross the finish line after three days of competition

Scott McDermott returned home to Sylvan Lake with a 25th place finish in the Ultraman World Championships held in Kona, Hawaii Nov. 23-25.

McDermott was one of the 40 contestants to finish the race, but crossing the finish line meant much more than just the end of the race.

It meant closure and healing after a near life-ending crash during his last trip to the Ultraman World Championships in 2015.

LEARN MORE: Comeback Story: A Sylvan Lake man’s return to the World Championships

“The race was absolutely brilliant and fun and harder than anything I have ever done, but [it was] just completely awesome,” said McDermott, adding crossing the finish line on day three was very emotional, but finishing the bike ride on day two was the big moment.

“Day two was amazing for a lot of reasons,” explained McDermott. “I finished in the dark on day two and there was about 30 people in a big circle waiting for me to finish and there was a lot of bawling and hugging and cheering and it was crazy.”

“It was this big relief of ‘okay, nobody crashed, everybody’s okay, let’s just go for a run tomorrow,’ so day two was huge,” added McDermott. “I think that was very big and very healing for me.”

McDermott says he is lucky he doesn’t remember the crash in 2015 because it enables him to bike as hard as he did before.

“What was different this year is I definitely stopped more and looked around more,” commented McDermott. “I enjoyed where I was and the beauty and even the hardest parts I thought ‘man, I’m so lucky that I still get to do this.’”

This year was not about where he placed, it was about finishing.

“I wanted to enjoy myself and finish and it was a very different energy,” added McDermott. “I knew there was quite a few times where I could’ve stopped less, pushed harder… I would’ve been a lot more physically uncomfortable, but it wasn’t about that this year.”

McDermott says the race is what kept pushing him forward through his road to recovery over the past three years.

“I wouldn’t be as healthy as I am now if I hadn’t had signed up for this race because this race pulled be through a lot of dark times and a lot of difficulties… you just have to have a reason to pull you forward and then it’s one step at a time.”

As far as McDermott’s heart is concerned, he is looking forward to returning to the Ultraman World Championships one day, but he is not sure when that day will be.

“I’m really glad I did it and it was really good in a lot of ways, but it’s a lot,” said McDermott.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Pirates lose in NexSource Centre debut

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Scott McDermott gets closure at World Championships

McDermott was the 25th contestant of 40 to cross the finish line after three days of competition

Company raises funds for Central Alberta Humane Society

This is the first year Rifco has partnered up with the CAHS

Extreme cold warning set for northern Alberta

Extreme wind chills for the northern part of the province at -40 degrees C

UPDATED: Missing Alberta snowmobilers reunited with family

Wife issues plea after trio were last spotted Friday morning

Roiled in oil: Alberta votes in 2019 as energy issues, Trudeau dominate debate

Rachel Notley will take voters to the polls after 2018 saw her battle for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

New York, Las Vegas ring in 2019 with fireworks

Officials estimated more than 300,000 people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip for a celebration anchored by an 8-minute firework show

Consider making some pardons automatic: MPs

A criminal record can hinder a person’s ability to get a job, find housing, go to school or travel, committee members say in a report

Federal government’s carbon pricing could determine election

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed 2019 with a warning to Canadians during a campaign stop in Saskatchewan

Is a new diet part of your New Year’s resolution?

If you’re planning to try to lose weight in 2019, you’re sure to find a fierce debate online and among friends and family about how best to do it

Valleyview RCMP searching for man with warrants for his arrest

RCMP say Damien Kappo is wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants

Canadian arrested for bomb threat at Amsterdam airport

It’s alleged the man reported he had a bomb in his luggage that was set to go off

Federal tax changes come into effect as new year begins

Changes at the federal level will affect just about every Canadian, as well as small businesses

Outdoor hockey grows in latest version of NHL video game

The slogan for NHL 19 is, “From the pond to the pros”

How many drug users who OD’d have brain damage?

Doctors say Canada needs data

Most Read