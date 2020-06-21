Taylor Pendrith becomes top-ranked Canadian on Korn Ferry Tour

Pendrith shot a 3-under 69 in the fourth round of the tournament

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Taylor Pendrith became the top-ranked Canadian on the Korn Ferry Tour on Saturday after tying for 14th at the King & Bear Classic.

Pendrith shot a 3-under 69 in the fourth round of the tournament to finish six shots back of American winner Chris Kirk, who won with a 26 under overall score.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native is projected to move up to 41st in the Korn Ferry Tour standings.

Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., will drop down to 58th and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., will move down to 53rd after they both missed the cut.

Pendrith’s previous best this season was a tie for 24th.

The top 25 in the Korn Ferry standings at season’s end graduate to the PGA Tour.

