Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Team Alberta earns 17 medals in biggest day to date at Games

Alberta now sits in third place of the medal standings with 81 medals

Feb. 27th was an incredible day for Team Alberta at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, with Alberta athletes earning a total of 17 medals – five gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

The judokas continued on their roll adding five medals for Team Alberta at Westerner Park, while Badminton captured five medals on the court of the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. Figure skaters earned three medals, while the Alpine Skiing events grabbed three medals at Nakiska Ski Resort.

Alberta now sits in third place of the medal standings with 81 medals (28-31-22). With three days of competition left, the number of medals equals the medal haul set by Alberta at the 1995 Canada Winter Games that took place in Grande Prairie.

The record of medals earned for Alberta at Canada Winter Games is 91 medals (28-36-27), established at the 2003 Canada Winter Games in Bathurst-Campbelton, New Brunswick.

The highest number of gold medals earned by Alberta at Canada Winter Games goes back to 1995 in Grande Prairie, AB when Alberta had won 30 gold medals.

-Submitted by Team AB

