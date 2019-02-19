Team Alberta takes exciting victory in wheelchair basketball, remains undefeated

After three games in the tournament, Alberta is sitting in first place of its pool

The Alberta wheelchair basketball team faced off against Ontario on the second day of competition. Alberta, sitting in first place of the standings with two big wins on Sunday, came out ready for their first real test of the tournament.

Team Alberta trailed at the halftime 25-23 score thanks to a strong start from their opponents but quickly bounced back. The team from the host province generated a large rally in the third quarter to take a comfortable lead heading into the final quarter.

Alberta managed to maintain the lead despite a surge from Ontario. In the final seconds the game, Alberta resisted the strong pressure and won 59-54. Brandon Doll had a huge game scoring 29 points.

After three games in the tournament, Alberta is sitting in first place of its pool. Alberta has one game remaining in the round robin tournament with a matchup against Nova Scotia set to take place today at 1:00 p.m. at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

