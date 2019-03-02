Team Alberta wins gold at women’s hockey finals

Alberta’s female hockey team won the gold medal Saturday afternoon on the final day of competitions at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.
Alberta beat Quebec 2-1 on last day of competitions at 2019 Canada Winter Games
The property’s sewage lagoon is not up to standards and will cost too much to bring up to code
The first increase was when Notley announced the province would allow increased production by 75,000 barrels
Lexie Libby was originally scheduled to receive a kidney from her sister Emma in late January
The RCMP worked with Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer RCMP to arrest the suspect involved
Pink Shirt Day was celebrated on Feb. 27 and is an anti bullying initiative
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
The rooms have been used to include developmentally disabled students in classrooms
The woman, who can only be identified as S.N.A., was convicted in December of several offences
Prior to cannabis legalization, simple possession was punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail
Justice minister is a political executive below the PM, while the AG is an independent legal officer
RCMP officers from Blackfalds and Red Deer were called to a disturbance
Rooms used as teachers try to include developmentally disabled students
The woman was a passenger in a stolen vehicle police were chasing in 2017
Experts say internet hoaxes focused on youth tap into fears parents have about protecting their children
Parks Canada says the spilled grain will need to be removed quickly and thoroughly
Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans-Benson & Hedges had appealed a ruling