The Co-operators announced as NexSource Centre sponsor

The Co-operators have been announced as sponsors for the away bench in Arena 2

Skylar Murdoch and Priscilla D’Mello (left) pose with Sean Durkin in the Arena 2 visitor’s bench, which The Co-operators now the sponsor. Photo Courtesy of the Town of Sylvan Lake

The NexSource Centre has a new sponsor.

Priscilla D’Mello and Skylar Murdoch, owners of The Co-operators, are the new sponsors of the away bench in Arena 2 at the NexSource Centre.

The Co-operators have pledged $25,000 as the newest sponsors for the NexSource Centre.

D’Mello and Murdoch say they have devoted themselves to their community, which allows them to “participate in something greater than themselves.”

They called the sponsorship of the away bench a direct investment in the community of Sylvan Lake.

“This sponsorship allows us the opportunity to set a positive example for our son, with the lesson that happiness comes from sharing what you have,” D’Mello and Murdoch said in a press release.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said he is thankful for the new sponsorship.

The investment isn’t just for the facility, according to McIntyre, but is also an investment in the town and its future.

“The support our NexSource Centre continues to receive really speaks to how Sylvan Lakers are a resilient, and resourceful community that cares about each other, and that comes together to lend a hand,” McIntyre said.

According to a press release issued by the Town of Sylvan Lake, there are still ways and opportunities to get involved with the NexSource Centre, including naming rights.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities at the NexSource Centre are asked to contact the Town.

The NexSource Centre is 155,000-plus square foot leisure and wellness centre that officially opened its doors in the spring of 2017.

The Centre has two arenas, a curling rink swimming pool and walking track along with many other rooms and amenities.