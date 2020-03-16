Aqil Samuel (left), Jen Schetzsle (centre) and Graham Schetzsle pose for a photo in front of the Sylvan Lake Gulls logo after the reveal at Hockey Central on March 15. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Gulls land in Sylvan Lake

The name and logo for Sylvan Lake’s new WCBL team was revealed at Hockey Central on March 15

The votes are in from across Central Alberta and the name of the new Western Canadian Baseball League team has been decided.

The expansion team will take to the diamond during the 2021 season as the navy blue and gold Sylvan Lake Gulls.

On March 15 a small crowd gathered in Hockey Central, which had been aptly re-named as “Baseball Central,” for a panel discussion with the team’s management and the big unveiling.

The team name was decided by Central Albertans first by a call for nominations then a vote during the month of February.

“Just the feedback and the buzz around the town was completely worth it,” said Aqil Samuel, general manager and president of baseball operations, adding there was a total of 27 polling stations.

LEARN MORE: Sylvan Lake’s baseball team to be named by election

“I couldn’t go out to a restaurant or have a drink without somebody commenting or saying who they want it to be and that was just a great feeling,” continued Samuel. “We hope people can really get behind it now, we got something a little more visual and they can tie that to the name.”

The Gulls came out with the naming rights over the other four names on the ballot; Sailors, Slough Sharks, Sun Peaks and Whitecaps.

Graham Schetzsle, CEO and president of business operations, said he is very happy with the name the people chose.

“When we started looking at the logos and we started getting the visual of what each name looked light with a potential logo it made the Gulls just the hands down winner for sure,” said Schetzsle, who co-owns H4 Sports and Entertainment Ltd. with his wife, Jen.

He added the team will be something Sylvan Lakers and Central Albertans can rally behind and identify with while also providing affordable outdoor entertainment.

At the event on Sunday the team also unvieled a logo for the inaugural season, which features the outline of the lake behind the bird’s head and a baseball.

With the name and the logo now revealed both Schetzsle and Samuel are ready for the next steps.

Next steps for the Gulls include merchandising, which will see the launch of the team store on the website.

Heading into the summer, according to Samuel, the team is looking to release a small offering of season tickets for the inaugural season on June 1.

A head coach will also be named this summer to help get a head start on the recruitment process for the 2021 season.

A WCBL roster maxes out at 30 players who are going to stay with billet families throughout the community during the season. During the hotstove before the reveal Samuel said most players will be Americans who play college ball south of the border, but they will also utilize Canadian and Albertan talent.

The Sylvan Lake Gulls join the Fort McMurray Giants and Brooks Bombers as expansion teams for the league.

They will face the other Alberta and Saskatchewan teams, including natural rivals Edmonton Prospects and Okotoks Dawgs, beginning 2021.

Baseball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake football team celebrates a winning year at awards banquet

Just Posted

The Gulls land in Sylvan Lake

The name and logo for Sylvan Lake’s new WCBL team was revealed at Hockey Central on March 15

Sylvan Lake football team celebrates a winning year at awards banquet

The HJ Cody Lakers went undefeated, and won the league championship

Sylvan Lake students at home as school boards come up with plan for continued education

The Alberta Government announced Sunday afternoon that all classes in the province were cancelled

Alberta to cancel school classes, licensed childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Town of Sylvan Lake closes NexSource Centre, Community Centre

The closures, which also include the library, are in response to the COVID-19 situation

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

University of Alberta suspends classes, moves online for rest of term

There will be no in-person exams this term

Total at 39: Chief medical health officer says 10 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said six of the new cases were in the Calgary area and four were in Edmonton

When was the last time you changed your important passwords?

For National Password Day, and the BBB has some tips for increasing your online security

Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians as COVID-19 continues to spread

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Most Read