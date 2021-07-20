The Mariners win against the Innisfail Hawks while playing at Gulls Stadium

The Sylvan Lake Mariners were able to use Gulls Stadium in their game on July 14.

There was electricity in the air at Gulls stadium on Wednesday July 14.

Players showed up early, and just like their players the coaches couldn’t wait to take the field.

The stadium was also almost at half capacity with approximately 300-350 people in attendance for the 18UAA Mariners game.

There were smiles all around and the players realized this could be their only chance in their baseball career to play under the lights in front of that many people and enjoyed every minute of it.

The Mariners played the Innisfail Hawks and won with a final score of 8-5.

The 15 players on the team including Magnus Anderson, Elijah Rayner, Jaxon Junk, and Gracin Chatwood had an incredible experience at the stadium.

“I’ve never had so much fun playing baseball. It was really cool to be able to play in front of all the fans, and the turf infield felt awesome to play on,” said Anderson.

“It was very exciting to play in front of such a large crowd at the Gulls stadium, I want to play there again,” said Rayner.

“I thought it was a great experience and the atmosphere was amazing,” said Junk.

“Playing at the Gulls Stadium was insane. The noise was crazy loud but gave us such an intense energy. It gave us an idea of what it would be like to play at a higher level,” said Chatwood.

Coach Ryan Lucas also had a great time.

“To be able to share such an important game with our closest rival in such a magnificent facility, an incredible atmosphere and a wonderful evening for baseball will never be taken away…this is a great way to turn our season around.”

The Mariners wouldn’t have been able to use the stadium without the Sylvan Lake Gulls General Manager Aqil Samuel, said Nikole Munro.

“He was super friendly and more than willing to support the Sylvan Lake Minor Ball Association by offering flexible times and lower rates.”

The Gulls have done many things for the team, said Munro.

“The Gulls graciously donated the time/fees to practice on the field the night before the game, as well as donating all the bottles from games to the Sylvan Lake Minor Ball Association.”

Currently the team is working with Baseball Alberta and the Gulls to host a weekend set of games in early August.