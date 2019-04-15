Novice Sylvan Lake Buccaneers sail to home opener win

The novice Buccaneers played in a triple-header with the bantam and midget Buccaneers on April 12

The novice Sylvan Lake Buccaneers kicked off their Central Alberta Lacrosse League season at home.

The novice Buccaneers were the first game in a triple-header on April 12 at the NexSource Centre.

The novice Buccaneers won their season opener 5-2 over the Lacoka Locos Novice 2.

Jaxon Sola opened the teams scoring drive at the beginning of the second period to make it a 1-1 game.

Ethan Engelmann followed closely behind with a goal of his own to pull the Buccaneers into the lead.

It became a 3-1 game when Jaxon Sola scored again with 6:52 to go in the period, which was quickly answered with Locos goal.

Blaise Grodecki and Calder Fraser both made additions to the scoreboard in the final period bringing the novice Buccaneers their first win of the season.

“I think our kids had a really solid effort,” said novice Buccaneers Head Coach JP Sola, adding there are seven returning players on this year’s team.

“I think they had a good couple weeks of practice and had a really good effort out there and I think we need to work on a little bit of defence, but other than that we had an awesome game,” said Sola. “They had lots of fun and we had a great crown come out for our first game.”

He said having a good crowd in the stands helps the kids out on the court.

“Having the announcers announcing their games, they really do enjoy that and I think it gives them a boost of confidence and helps them out a lot,” continued Sola.

Sola also said the team is going to work on getting better quick changes and switching from offence to defence.

The novice Buccaneers travelled to Olds on April 14 for their first away game and crushed the Stingers 10-1.

Sola says he thinks the team will have a good season and be in the top 5 come playoff time.

The novice Buccaneers return to the court April 27 when they face the Red Deer Chiefs Novice 3 at the NexSource Centre at 11:30 a.m.

“Red Deer always has a pretty tough team, so I think we got a few practices before then so I think we’re going to come out strong,” said Sola.

The Bantam B 1 Buccaneers and the Midget B 1 Buccaneers rounded out the home opener triple-header on April 12.

The bantam Buccaneers defeated the Blackfalds Warriors Bantam B1 9-3, while the midget Buccaneers lost 7-4 to the Blackfalds Warriors Midget B1.

Ashton Rosentreter takes the ball towards the Lacoka Locos net in the first period of the home opener on April 12. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Jaxon Sola maintains control of the ball during the middle frame of the Buccaneer’s home opener. Sola scored two of the novice Buccaneers’ five goals on April 12. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News