The Sylvan Lake Gulls come back in their game against the Lethbridge Bulls with a score of 13-3

The Lethbridge Bulls were in the lead going into the bottom half of the second inning on July 11th with a score of 2-0.

Kyle Poapst was pitching for the Bulls and the first batter for the Gulls, Tyler McWillie, comes up to the plate.

He walks.

By the end of the second inning, the score was 5-2 for the Gulls who were back in the lead.

After a three-game losing streak, the Gulls won their game on July 11th with a final score of 13-3.

The team was elated with their win, and the players thought everything went really well including Logan Grant the catcher and centre fielder Matt Bondarchuk.

“We weren’t playing too great the last few games but we really turned it on today. We had a lot more energy today, and as the offense started really kicking in we got more confident,” said Bondarchuk.

“The game was great and we needed it today. We were struggling a little bit the last couple of games so it’s a big win for us today. We started off really good at the bat and I think today was just a good day all around for us,” added Grant.

With the games coming up, more fans will be able to attend since the stadium is moving up to full capacity and the tickets are selling fast, said General Manager Aqil Samuel.

“I just checked and we have sold 185 in the first 15 minutes.”

Everyone is excited to see the stadium filled to the max capacity of 886, said Samuel.

“The energy that 300 fans was bringing was great, the energy that 600 fans is bringing is great so to see it at close to 900 is going to be something else. Players really feed off the energy of the fans.”

Prior to the game, Samuel was anticipating what the result was going to be when facing the Lethbridge Bulls.

“We need to be able to compete. We need to be able to bring ourselves up to this level, so we are looking for the guys to step up and do that.”

There are many players doing well on the field including Wyatt Schnorr who is a catcher and Kyle Smyth who was the starting pitcher for the game..

“The starting pitcher is so important, we have to have a good outing to win,” said Samuel.

The next home game for the Gulls will be on July 16th against the Okotoks Dawgs Black at 7:05 p.m.