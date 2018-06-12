Thrills, spills and cheers at 54th annual Eckville Rodeo

The Eckville Indoor Rodeo was held at the Eckville Arena June 8-9

Rodeo weekend in Eckville saw tons of people out to watch on baited breath how the rodeo performances would occur.

Many people came out to take in the thrills and spills of Eckville Rodeo June 8-9.

The amateur rodeo brought in spectators and participants from all around Alberta, filling the Eckville Arena.

The indoor rodeo was a spectacle to be seen, with ups and downs.

A highlight of the rodeo for some spectators was the wild cow milking.

This event saw teams of three run across the arena to wrangle a cow, milk it and take enough cream for a cup of coffee to the judges on the other side of the arena. It was a hectic couple of minutes, but fun to watch none the less.

The rough stock events of both nights had everyone on the edge of their seats, unsure what was to come.

The Eckville Rodeo had three rough stock events to watch, saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding.

Of course those were not the only spectacles to take in over the course of the weekend.

To accommodate all the participants, the rodeo provided slack which took place June 9 beginning at 2 p.m.

There was also a junior rodeo event which ran on June 10 for the little up-and-coming cowboys and girls.

Edward Petzke took home first place in saddle bronc with a total of 66 points.

Clint McAughrie was the one to watch in bull riding. He went home in first place and a 71 point ride in the rough stock event.

Hadlee Knight was the only bareback rider to make it onto the board Friday night. The 67 point ride was good enough for first place.

Ladies cow riding saw Megan Bergsveinson go home with the win for her 74 point ride.

In steer riding, Jax Meston took top spot in the 13-15 category. He had a 70 point ride.

Luke Walker had a 69 point ride in the under 12 steer riding category, which tied him for first with Reiley Harms.

In team roping, the duo of Cody, Couy McBribe clocked a time of 8.2 seconds drawing them with Carson and Jordan Hillman for first place.

Tie down roping saw Robert Saunders, Couy McBride and Landon Warren tie for first place.

In 12 and under barrels a 15.041 second ride put Harley Henderson in first place.

Bobbi Henderson went home first place in the 13-15 barrel racing category. Henderson clocked a time of 14.725 seconds.

Jayme Lillico was the fastest by milliseconds in the Ladies Barrel Racing Event. Her time of 14.699 gave her the first place spot.

Full results can be found at http://www.cararodeo.com/pages/rodeo-results/eckville.php

The Eckville Rodeo also had a mutton busting event each night where kids got the chance to ride a sheep for as long as the could hold on.