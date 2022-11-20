Toronto Argonauts running back AJ Ouellette (34) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (80) during second half football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Toronto Argonauts running back AJ Ouellette (34) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (80) during second half football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Toronto Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers 24-23 to capture Grey Cup

Winnipeg was aiming for third straight CFL championship

REGINA — The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the reigning champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 to win the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

CFL

