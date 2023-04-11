Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is high-fived in the dugout after scoring on a single by Whit Merrifield during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Toronto is set to play its home opener tonight against the Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Marcio Jose Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays set for long-anticipated home opener against the Detroit Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally home.

Toronto is set to play its home opener tonight against the Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays (6-4) started the Major League Baseball season on a 10-game road trip due to renovations to Rogers Centre.

Opening ceremonies will consist of individual award presentations to catcher Alejandro Kirk (Silver Slugger), first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Gold Glove) and pitcher Jordan Romano (Tip O’Neill).

Toronto will also honour former first baseman and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff, who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Blue Jays are coming off back-to-back series wins over the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels after dropping their season-opening series to the St. Louis Cardinals.

