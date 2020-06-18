Toronto Blue Jays sign second-round draft pick CJ Van Eyk, two other players

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed 2020 second-round draft choice CJ Van Eyk to a contract along with two other players selected from this year’s First-Year Player Draft.

Van Eyk, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher from Florida State University, had a record of 18-5 during his three seasons playing college baseball.

He recorded 225 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched to go with a 3.21 earned-run average and in four starts during the 2020 season, Van Eyk went 1-1 with a 1.31 ERA.

Toronto also signed pitcher Trent Palmer and outfielder Zach Britton to contracts.

Palmer was the Jays’ third-round choice while Britton was selected in the fifth round.

Palmer’s record at Jacksonville University was 8-5 through two seasons of play to go with a 3.85 ERA while Britton had a batting average of .280 and hit seven home runs through three seasons at the University of Louisville.

Contract terms were not disclosed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020

The Canadian Press

Blue Jays

Most Read