Members of the Toronto Blue Jays take to the field before MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, May 24, 2014. The Toronto Blue Jays are making a small change to their home game start times for the 2023 regular season, pushing back the first pitch for most Sunday matinees by half an hour to 1:37 p.m. ET. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Toronto Blue Jays stick with same start times for 2023 regular season

The Toronto Blue Jays will stick with the same home game start times — with a few exceptions — for the 2023 regular season, the team said Tuesday.

Weekday games will begin at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday games will start at 3:07 p.m., and Sunday games will begin at 1:37 p.m., the Blue Jays said in a release.

The home schedule at the newly renovated Rogers Centre will kick off April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.

There will be a 4:07 p.m. Saturday start on June 24 against the Oakland Athletics and a 3:07 p.m. Sunday start for the regular-season finale on Oct. 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

There will be five weekday matinees over the course of the season, including three 1:07 p.m. starts (April 26 against the Chicago White Sox, June 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers and July 20 against the San Diego Padres) and a pair of 3:07 p.m. starts (Aug. 3 against the Baltimore Orioles and Aug. 30 against the Washington Nationals), the team also said.

Toronto finished second in the American League East division standings last season with a 92-70 record. The Blue Jays were swept in the AL wild-card playoff round by the Seattle Mariners.

"It was time for Canada" — Davis Cup team tennis trophy finally in Canadian hands

