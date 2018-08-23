Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

One of the top players in women’s hockey history is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office.

Longtime Canadian national team star Hayley Wickenheiser is the NHL club’s new assistant director of player development.

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June.

The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., won four Olympic gold medals with Canada. She retired as a player in 2017, finishing as the career leading scorer for the Canadian national team.

The Leafs also announced Scott Pellerin has been elevated to senior director of player development and that Stephane Robidas will serve as director of player development.

Noelle Needham and Victor Carneiro have been hired as amateur scouts.

The Canadian Press

