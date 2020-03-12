Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) shoots as Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, left, defends In the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. All Toronto Raptors players, coaches and travelling staff have been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

Three days after the Toronto Raptors played in Utah, the players, coaches and travelling staff have gone into self-isolation amid the threat of COVID-19.

The Raptors’ 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus that has the sports world screeching to a halt. The Raptors also underwent testing for the virus, and are awaiting the results.

“The safety of our players, staff, fans and the media who cover our team is paramount. While we are disappointed the NBA season has been suspended because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we completely support the league’s decision,” the Raptors said in a statement Thursday.

The Raptors beat Utah 101-92 Monday and as with any NBA game, the players were in close physical contact. OG Anunoby was in a late-game scuffle with Gobert, and the two players were ejected.

The Jazz announced the positive test moments before they were scheduled to tip off against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The NBA announced soon after it had suspended the season. The G League followed suit later Wednesday.

“Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice,” the Raptors said.

The team made two public appearances since returning from Utah on Tuesday morning — the launch of coach Nick Nurse’s foundation, and a Norman Powell bowling event.

The Raptors said that according to Toronto Public Health, being in close contact with someone who does not have COVID-19, but was exposed to someone with COVID-19, does not constitute a risk for getting COVID-19 and does not require public health follow up.

Team officials recommended people who attended either of the events should “continue to monitor their health, practise social distancing and hand washing, and contact a health professional should they develop symptoms.”

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusNBA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Wranglers tied in division final series

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man hoping solar panels will start green conversation

Brian Inglis has installed solar panels on his home, and is now hoping to talk to others about it

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Alberta Provincial Parks being reverted to Crown land

Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon says the sites will still be accessible to the public

Sylvan Lake Wranglers tied in division final series

The Wranglers won Game 1 of the series and lost Game 2 the following night

Plan for future waterfront improvements approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved the Lakefront Usage Strategy as presented at Monday night’s meeting

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in Alberta public sector union case

In July, the union succeeded in getting an injunction that suspended the new law

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

BREAKING: Alberta has 5 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says all of the new cases are travel-related

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Kenney worried layoffs coming as oil and gas sector struggles with coronavirus

Alberta Premier says some energy companies aren’t likely to survive the downturn

Most Read