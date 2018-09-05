Town of Sylvan Lake seeking feedback on Pogadl Park concepts

Concepts designs were presented on Aug. 28 and can now be viewed on the Town’s website

Last week the Town of Sylvan Lake shared three concept designs for Pogadl Park with residents, one of which will be the final design option.

An “eat and greet” event was held at the Municipal Government Building on Aug. 28 where residents were able to view the three concepts and give their opinions on what was suggested.

David Price with Stantec is the lead designer on the project, and said he created three designs with different ideas in mind.

“We spoke with user groups and town staff extensively before coming up with designs,” Price said.

The first of the three concept designs Price calls the Baseball design, as it heavily features different ball diamonds spread out over the majority of the available space.

The seven ball diamonds vary in size, to accommodate different levels of play.

The second design also has seven ball diamonds, however, they are arranged in such a way space is opened up through the centre of the park.

“We asked the baseball association if they would be interested in having a quad set up, and they jumped at it,” Price said.

“A quad diamond makes it a little easier to host tournaments, and it’s proximity to the campground is ideal.”

Utilizing a set-up with four diamonds backing each other, freed up space to add bike trails to the southeastern corner of the park.

The final of the three designs eliminated one of the ball diamonds and extended the bike trails while further opening the centre of the park.

Price says he favoured a more open feel, because it will offer up more opportunities to the user groups.

“The open area could be used for other things, say a public market or something. Having it gives the option rather than already having it full,” Price said.

Other than the layout of the baseball diamonds and the additional bike trial, Price was sure to keep everything the same.

The same number of amenities and sports offered were laid out in each of the three designs.

The design for Pogadl Park includes soccer, cricket, football, hockey, pickle ball, volleyball, tennis, basketball and a campground.

“People have asked about the cricket field, but it is one of the most popular sports in the world and one that is quickly growing in Canada,” said Price. “Many people moving to a new town or city want to know if there is a cricket league or a facility to play.”

The park is to be named after the Pogadl family, in memory of Ed and Glenda Pogadl. The family donated 20 acres to the Town of Sylvan Lake in 2016 to be turned into a sports park.

The park stretches over 80 acres west of 60 Street.

It is being designed to be a “welcoming and accessible” amenity for the Town. The hope is the park will attract sporting events to the town, and books the local economy.

Town Council budgeted $20,000 for the preliminary design and outline plan.

“This is just the concept design right now. All the small details of the plan will be laid out at a later date,” Price said.

Next steps the Town will consider before any further progress is made, could include:

• Long-term budget planning, and a fundraising strategy;

• Outline Plan, and detailed design for the area;

• Further public engagement and collaboration; and

• (Phased) Implementation Strategy.

The Town of Sylvan Lake is asking residents to give feedback on the three concepts. An online survey can be taken on the Town’s website, as is all three concept designs. The survey will stay open to residents until Sept. 12.