Photo Credit: Twitter

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs announced on Twitter the passing of one of their captains, 17-year-old Ryan McBeath.

According to Three Hills RCMP, a semi-tanker travelling southbound on Range Road 252 entered onto Hwy. 27 and the trailer was struck broadside by a westbound Jeep Patriot. The lone occupant of the Jeep, a 17-year-old male from Olds was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi did not suffer any injuries.

The Twitter post stated the “Optimist Chiefs are heartbroken by the passing of our teammate, one of our captains, but most importantly our friend @rmcbeath3 (McBeath’s Twitter account). He was a one of kind player but an even better person. He gave everything he had for his brothers on the team. Thoughts are with his family.

Another post on Twitter by Optimist Chief Trainer Jeff Wallace stated, “You were one of the most enjoyable kids I’ve ever had the privilege to coach. I’ve see you mature into a remarkable player but an even better human. Your passing absolutely crushes me. I will miss you”.

McBeath had 16 goals and 15 assists this year with the Optimist Chiefs and was recently congratulated by the team for graduating through the Chiefs system.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist attended and the cause of the collision remains under investigation. At the time of the collision a thick blanket of fog covered the area.

UPDATE: Optimist Chief Ryan McBeath passes away

