Canada’s Philip Kim (B-Boy Phil Wizard) competes against Jeff Louis (B-Boy Jeffro) of the United States in the B-boys gold medal finals for breaking at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Canada’s Philip Kim (B-Boy Phil Wizard) competes against Jeff Louis (B-Boy Jeffro) of the United States in the B-boys gold medal finals for breaking at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Vancouver’s Philip Kim wins 1st Pan American Games men’s breaking gold medal

Breaking made its Pan Am Games debut in Santiago, Chile

Canada’s Philip Kim won Pan American Games men’s breaking gold Saturday to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old from Vancouver, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard in break dancing circles, defeated Jeff (B-Boy Jeffro) Louis of the United States 3-0 in the final battle.

Breaking made its Pan Am Games debut in Santiago, Chile. The sport will also be an Olympic event for the first time in Paris next year.

Kim won the 2022 men’s world breaking championship and placed second this year.

Toronto’s Tiffany (B-Girl Tiff) Leung lost her bronze-medal battle 3-0 to Vicki (B-Girl La Vix) Chang of the United States.

