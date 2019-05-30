VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

The NBA wants to tone down Drake’s on-court antics.

The Canadian Press has learned the league made a call to the Raptors to discuss the Toronto rapper’s behaviour on the sidelines.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60,000

Drake has made headlines throughout the playoffs for his behaviour courtside at Scotiabank Arena, where he has seats close to the Raptors bench.

While most of his antics are limited to standing up and shouting at opposing players — which are allowed by the NBA’s fan conduct policy, so long as extreme language is not used — he has also drawn the ire of at least one opposing coach for walking onto the court during timeouts and rubbing Toronto head coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders — which violate the policy.

It’s not the first time the Raptors have been asked to rein in their global ambassador. The NBA made a similar request during last season’s conference semifinals when Drake got into a heated confrontation with then Cleveland Cavaliers Kendrick Perkins. The two fired profanity-laden volleys at each other and security had to step in and de-escalate the situation.

Drake’s behaviour was called out by Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer after Game 4 of Toronto’s Eastern Conference final win over the Bucks. Budenholzer suggested that the league should look into the rapper’s antics.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Sylvan Lake

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Thursday morning for Central Alberta

Sylvan Lakers asked to wear purple for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is on June 15

Interactive art pieces coming to the downtown Sylvan Lake

Various art pieces, including murals and a painted piano, will be created over the summer months

Sylvan Lake is taking to the Streats

The new Streats Festival on June 1 will feature food trucks and restaurants with fun for the kids

Sylvan Lake Seniors Centre membership growing “tremendously”

The centre has activities planned every day of the week including games, exercise and meals

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s coutside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Trudeau to raise abortion laws with Pence amid final push to ratify new NAFTA

Liberals are trying to use the anti-abortion laws being pushed by conservative politicians in the U.S. as a political weapon

Most Read