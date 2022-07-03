Volleyball Alberta hosting open tournaments in Sylvan Lake

The tournaments are open for registrations on a first come first serve basis

Volleyball Alberta will bring youth beach tournaments to Sylvan Lake on July 9 and July 10.

The open tournaments will host players from across the province with registrations on a first come first serve basis.

U13 and U18 teams will compete on July 9 and U14 on July 10. The matches will take place in the ground next to the pier.

To participate, team members are required to be a member of the Volleyball Alberta association.

“What’s great about the Sylvan Lake location is it’s easier to travel to,” said referee Katyryna Gaudet.

Volleyball tournaments for U15 and U16 were held in Sylvan Lake on June 25. Tournament registration was full, welcoming a total of 37 teams.

“It’s great news that everyone wants to get back and continue playing.”

For more information about the association and upcoming tournaments visit volleyballalberta Instagram page or the website at www.volleyballalberta.ca.

Incorporated in 1974, the association aims to promote and develop the sport of volleyball across the province.