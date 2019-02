The Red Deer Region Highland Dancing Association hosted its Open Competition on Feb. 9

Hundreds of dancers from across Alberta gathered at Fox Run School for a day of competitive dancing.

Highland dancers performed to the sound of bagpipes in the gymnasium at Fox Run School on Feb. 9. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News