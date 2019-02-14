Waskasoo, the 2019 Canada Winter Games mascot, and some volunteers greet young athletes as they arrive on the campus of Red Deer College Thursday morning. Athletes from across Canada are arriving throughout the day today and tomorrow. Robin Grant/Red Deer College

WATCH: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive from across the country

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Team Alberta arrived on the Red Deer College campus Thursday morning from Calgary and Edmonton.

Young athletes from across Canada will arrive throughout the day today and tomorrow, with the 2019 Canada Winter Games kicking off Friday.

All the athletes will live in residence on the RDC campus during the Games.

Team Alberta Communications Manager Guy Napert-Frenette said the energy-level is high when athletes arrive.

“For a lot of these athletes, this day signifies a dream coming true. Some of these athletes have been working toward this event for quite some time. For most of these athletes, this is their Olympic Games. A lot of these athletes will come here and it will be the biggest event they will participate in so they are all pretty excited.”

The first day of the Games begins with the Red Deer torch relay in the morning from Fort Normandeau to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame off of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

In the afternoon, the second relay will take off from Hunting Hills and end at the Opening Ceremony held at the Centrium beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Featuring 19 sports, over 150 events and a major arts and cultural festival, the Games will have up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches and more than 20,000 visitors.

Previous story
WATCH: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive from across the country
Next story
Canadian Special Olympics athlete to play at NBA all-star weekend

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake adds 25 new events to the 2019 line up

Sean Durkin announced 25 new events, in addition to community favourites, are planned for 2019

WATCH: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive from across the country

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest now over two weekends

Extreme winter conditions resulted in outdoor events being moved to Feb. 23-24

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Ice fishing in style on Sylvan Lake

Eddy McLean turned a camper into a luxurious fishing hut in just three months

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

One Maskwacis man faces eight charges after police raids

Maskwacis RCMP seize firearms, cocaine during search warrants

Ponoka H&R Block celebrates 45 years of business in town

The company president stopped by for a visit to congratulate the Ponoka branch for its longevity

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Pro-pipeline United We Roll, Official Convoy for Canada departs from Red Deer

Convoy is making four-day journey across Canada to Ottawa

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Most Read