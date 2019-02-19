WATCH: Ice racing on Sylvan Lake draws a crowd

It may have been cold out Sunday afternoon, but that didn’t stop racing fans from coming to the lake to watch some ice racing.

The 2019 Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championship Series was held on Sylvan Lake, Feb. 17. The national championship races drew in a crowd, most of whom watched from the relative warmth of their vehicles.

Each race kicked up a storm of snow as bikes, quads and buggies whipped around the oval.

Ice racing will return to Sylvan Lake one more time before the season is over. The provincial championship will be held on Feb. 24, with races expected to begin around 10:30 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon.