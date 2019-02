On Feb. 27th, members of Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 hockey team reunited at Red Deer College during the Canada Winter Games to play some road hockey.

Just six weeks ago, the team won gold at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship, defeating the United States 3-2 in Japan. All but two athletes from the gold-medal team are playing for their provincial teams at the Games.

Shailyn Snow of Newfoundland said it was a lot of fun to see the team again. She added that it was good to play the sport they all love and know how to play.

“It was good to see everyone again and catch up on our daily lives and I’m looking forward to playing against some of them again and seeing them in Edmonton.”