WATCH: Sylvan’s year-end Skating Showcase

The Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club ended its season with the annual Skating Showcase on March 18.

This year’s showcase used the 2018 Winter Olympics as an inspiration. The theme for the showcase was Olympics, complete with opening and closing ceremonies.

The younger performers, those in the CanSkate, PreStar and Group Star categories all received a medal after the applause from friends and families.

Each of the skaters showed off all they had learned this season in carefully choreographed solos or groups numbers. The young students showed their abilities to jump, balance on one foot and skate backwards.

The season is now over the the figure skating club. The group will hold its annual general meeting and award ceremony next month.

Karlee MacMilan skated her way to a bronze medal at the 2018 Alberta Winter Games. Duo Mackenzie Reimer and Gabe Beckett were the Pre-juvenile Dance Champions at the 2017 Alberta-Northwest Territories-Nunavut competition.

Brooklyn Carefoot performs her solo piece for friends and family on March 18. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The PreStar Group A took to the ice to show off new skills learned over the season. The group consisted of Bowen Pilipchuk, Cheabin Yang, Juliet Kuhnert, Lexi MacMilan, Soobin Yang and Tirzah Bizimana.