Red Deer trampolinist for Team Alberta Kalena Soehn practices at the Collicutt Centre Saturday afternoon. The 250 athletes with Team Alberta were in Red Deer this weekend to prepare for the Canada Winter Games in February. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Team Alberta in Red Deer this weekend to prepare for Canada Winter Games

About 250 Team Alberta athletes toured venues and tested out facilities Saturday

Some 250 athletes with Team Alberta are in Red Deer this weekend preparing for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

On Saturday, Calgary’s artistic gymnast Elijah Thompson was named as Team Alberta’s torchbearer. Medicine Hat Boxer Janick Lacroix and Calgary Speed Skater Hee Won Son will carry the Team Alberta banner at the opening ceremonies.

In the afternoon, the young competitors showed off their athletic abilities during mini-training sessions at various facilities around the City, including the Collicutt Centre, the Gary W. Harris Centre and River Bend Golf and Recreation Area.

The Squash Alberta team was practicing at the Gary W. Harris courts. Coach Arthur Hough said the athletes are impressed with the facility.

“Courts are different wherever you play. Some are slower, some are faster. The floors are different. So it’s good to get used to what the actual courts are like,” he said. “The courts here are nice and bright. The venue is incredible.”

The daylong event was a chance for the 340 Team Alberta members, which includes athletes, coaches, managers and mission staff, to be together to prepare for Canada’s largest multi-national sporting event.

During the Games, which runs from Feb. 15th to March 3rd, athletes and coaches will arrive in Red Deer separately for week one and two of the competition. On week one, athletes will participate in the opening ceremonies, while week two athletes will take part in the closing ceremonies, reads a Team Alberta press release.

