West Central Midget Tigers celebrate the end to a well fought season

The Tigers’ season ended March 10, and the team held its awards night on March 21

The West Central Midget Tigers finished their season on March 21 with awards and a banquet.

The team’s head coach Pat Garritty said the group was made up of amazing young men.

“They always worked hard in practice to get better. Their talent levels spoke for themselves, but more importantly, their character and integrity were second to none.”

Even though the team did not make it to the championship series, Garritty said he was proud of his team both on and off the ice.

“The coaches are very proud of this team and even though it didn’t go the way we wanted; it proves that Championships are extremely hard to win.”

Garritty is looking forward to the next season and continued work with the Midget Tigers. He hopes to see the team continue to grow and to draw from their experience this season to make it to the championship series.

Be proud of the fact that you got to wear that Tigers jersey. Many great players have come through this organization before you.”

The coaches for the Midget Tigers called the team role models and said their represented the West Central Hub and their home towns well.

“Remember, wherever you end up next year you will be a leader as the amount of perseverance and mental toughness you showed this season has certainly prepared you. Don’t ever underestimate the impact you had and what you have accomplished,” Garritty said.

The Midget Tigers finished the regular season in first place, but missed out on the division title with a 4-1 loss against the Red Deer Can-Pro.

The award winners from this season are:

Rookie of the Year – Kayde Budgell

Most Improved – Sloan Garritty

Top Defenseman – Kale Lavallee

Top Forward – Caileb Berge

Top Tiger (Player Award) – Kale Lavallee

SCAHL League Awards:

Top Forward – Caileb Berge

Top Scorer – Caileb Berge