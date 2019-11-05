West Central Midget Tigers leading conference standings

The Tigers recently added a tie to their record after facing the Central Alberta Selects on Nov. 1

The West Central Midget Tigers are sitting at the top of their conference 10 games into the season.

The Tigers are currently 9-0-1 with the tie coming on Friday night versus the Central Alberta Selects.

On Nov. 1 the Tigers hosted the Selects at the NexSource Centre and they both added one to the tie column with a 3-3 game.

The Tigers out shot the Selects 43 to 16, but were only able to find success once each period.

The Friday night game was scoreless until the end of the first period when the Selects sneaked one past the Tigers’ goalie with just under seven minutes of play remaining.

A few minutes later Tyson Tisdale, from Justin Gyori and Jake Smith, tied it up going in to the middle frame.

The second period also saw the Selects score first, but Bret Gerrits knocked one back for the Tigers is 35 seconds remaining. The goal was assisted by Justin Gyori and Hunter Adrian.

In the final period the Tigers pulled in to an early lead after a goal by Kayde Budgell, from Aden Michael, with about 11 minutes left on the clock.

In the final minutes of the game the Selects scored the final goal to make the score 3-3.

The West Central Midget Tigers return to home ice on Nov. 9 to face the CBHA Rangers at 7:45 p.m.

Tyson Tisdale fires a shot past a defending Select on Nov. 1. Tisdale scored the Tigers’ first goal on Friday night. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Preston Montgomery squares up to defend a member of the visiting Selects who is carrying the puck. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News