West Central Midget Tigers sit atop conference standings

The Midget Tigers defeated the Airdrie Lightning 7-4 on Feb. 10 at the NexSource Centre

The West Central Midget AA Tigers clawed to victory at home over the Airdrie Lightning on Feb. 10.

The Sunday matinee game at the NexSource Centre opened with two goals by Tiger’s Caileb Berge, with the help of Kyle Richmond, Kayde Budgell, Hunter Adrian and Kyle Gerrits.

Going into the first intermission the Tigers and Lightning were tied at two a piece, but the Tigers went into the middle frame with determination.

No. 19 Kyle Richmond, assisted by Sloan Garritty and Easton Moore, scored the first goal of the second period followed by goal number four from fellow Tiger Bryn Hoiland, from Hunter Adrian.

The Lightning fought back with two more before Kayde Budgell, from Caileb Berge and Easton Moore, and Carter Layden, from Bryn Hoiland and Kyle Richmond, found the back of the net to bring the score up to 6-4 for the Tigers going into the third.

The final period saw one change to the scoreboard with four and a half minutes of play remaining when Kayde Budgell scored, with help from Caileb Berge and Hunter Adrian, to make it 7-4 for the Tigers at the final buzzer.

On top of out scoring the Lightning, the Tiger’s also out-shot them with 38 shots on goal compared to the Lightning’s 16 shots on goal.

RELATED: West Central Tigers host second annual alumni game

The West Central Midget AA Tigers are sitting first in their conference with 17 wins, eight losses and two ties during regular season thus far.

The Midget Tigers return to the ice on Feb. 16 for a 7:45 p.m. puck drop against the Olds Grizzlys at the NexSource Centre.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

No. 9 Logan Somerville keeps control of the puck in front of an approaching Lightning player. The Tigers clawed their way to a 7-4 win over Airdrie on Feb. 10. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Tiger’s Jason Roberts brings the puck out from behind the Lightning net to set up a play. The Tigers return to the ice on Feb. 16 at 7:45 p.m. for a home game against the Olds Grizzlys. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News