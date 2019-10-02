West Central Midget Tigers win season opener

The Tiger went one to win their second game on Sept. 28 as well

The West Central Midget Tigers are sitting at the top of the game board after winning their first two games of the season this past weekend.

The Tigers first stepped out on the ice facing the Airdrie Lightning with home ice advantage.

The Tigers got off to a slow start during the Sept. 27 home opener, but secured the win by the final buzzer.

The home team scored the first goal of the game more than half way through the first period. Jake Smith, No. 9 for the Tigers, scored the goal off a feed from Kayde Budgell at 7:23 in the first.

This was the first goal for Smith in the Tigers’ jersey.

The West Central Tigers kept the Lightning off the score board in the first period, and out-shot the visiting team in the first period.

Coming off a brief intermission, the Tigers were looking to keep their lead over their opponents.

Aden Michael, assisted by Bryn Hoiland, scored the first goal of the second period with eight minutes remaining in the period.

Just over a minute of play later, No. 2 for the Tigers, Bret Gerrits, found the back of the net, unassisted.

With just over four minutes left in the period, Gerrits, came back again with the help of Tyson Tisdale.

With an additional three points, the Tiger kept their lead in the second, though the Lightning gave them a run for their money.

Late in the second period, the Lightning closed the gap after scoring twice on the Tigers’ goaltender.

After 40 minutes of play the Tiger had the lead, 4-2.

The final frame of the home opener was a tough one, with both teams having difficulty successfully connecting with the puck.

Finally, with just under two minutes remaining in the game, the Lightning found the sweet spot and put the rock away at the back of the Tigers’ net.

The singular score in the final minutes of the game was not enough to catch up to the Tigers.

With the final buzzer, the Tigers won their first game of the regular season, 4-3.

The following night the Tigers were on the road, playing the Bow Valley Timberwolves. After 60 minutes of play, the Tigers added another win to their tally with a final score of 6-1.

The Tigers are on the road this week before returning to the NexSource Centre to face-off against the Foothills Bisons on Oct. 11 at 7:45 p.m.

Preston Montgomery

Jake Smith skates toward the puck which bounced off the sideboards. Smith went on to score the first goal for the Tigers in the first period.