West Central Peewee Tigers crowned SCAHL league champions

The Tigers are set to continue their dominating season at Peewee AA Provincials March 28

The West Central Peewee Tigers are the South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL) 2018-2019 league champions.

The Tiger’s faced off against the South Division champions Medicine Hat Hounds in a best-of-three play off series for the league title.

Game One was on home ice for the North Division champs at the NexSource Centre on March 14.

The Tigers locked in their first win with a 4-0 victory before hitting the road for Game Two.

The second and final game of the series saw the Hounds fall 7-3 at home to the Tigers on March 16.

The sweep for the league title comes off an undefeated regular season and dominant post-season.

“Rarely does the team that wins the Presidents’ Trophy in the NHL win the Stanley Cup, so we were always the team to beat… but I knew our team was good enough to get to where we are,” said Head Coach Jim Lawrence of the Peewee Tigers’ fight to the league title.

Lawrence said the talent level of all the players and the ability for them to be coachable and want to get better is what helped drive their success.

The SCAHL league champion Tigers will be competing against Alberta’s top five teams in the Peewee AA Provincials.

“I don’t think we’ll change too much, we’ve got players in all positions that can fulfill their role and their job,” Lawrence said in regard to how the team will prep for the tournament. “We’re very fortunate to have two great goalies and nine forwards that can play and six defensemen.”

Peewee AA Provincials are in Medicine Hat and begin March 28.

No. 6 Brodie Hankel races a Hound for the puck at the NexSource Centre on March 14. The Tigers swept the series over Medicine Hat to become league champions after Game Two on March 16. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Cooper Moore pushes past a Medicine Hat player to take control of the puck behind the Hounds’ net. The Tigers are moving on to Peewee AA Provincials on March 28. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News