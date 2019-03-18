Cooper Lawrence keeps the puck away from a pack of Hounds in Game One of the West Central Tigers’ playoff series against Medicine Hat on March 14. The two division champions met for a best-of-three series for the SCAHL league title. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

West Central Peewee Tigers crowned SCAHL league champions

The Tigers are set to continue their dominating season at Peewee AA Provincials March 28

The West Central Peewee Tigers are the South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL) 2018-2019 league champions.

The Tiger’s faced off against the South Division champions Medicine Hat Hounds in a best-of-three play off series for the league title.

Game One was on home ice for the North Division champs at the NexSource Centre on March 14.

The Tigers locked in their first win with a 4-0 victory before hitting the road for Game Two.

The second and final game of the series saw the Hounds fall 7-3 at home to the Tigers on March 16.

The sweep for the league title comes off an undefeated regular season and dominant post-season.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: West Central Peewee Tigers capture division title

“Rarely does the team that wins the Presidents’ Trophy in the NHL win the Stanley Cup, so we were always the team to beat… but I knew our team was good enough to get to where we are,” said Head Coach Jim Lawrence of the Peewee Tigers’ fight to the league title.

Lawrence said the talent level of all the players and the ability for them to be coachable and want to get better is what helped drive their success.

The SCAHL league champion Tigers will be competing against Alberta’s top five teams in the Peewee AA Provincials.

“I don’t think we’ll change too much, we’ve got players in all positions that can fulfill their role and their job,” Lawrence said in regard to how the team will prep for the tournament. “We’re very fortunate to have two great goalies and nine forwards that can play and six defensemen.”

Peewee AA Provincials are in Medicine Hat and begin March 28.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

No. 6 Brodie Hankel races a Hound for the puck at the NexSource Centre on March 14. The Tigers swept the series over Medicine Hat to become league champions after Game Two on March 16. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Cooper Moore pushes past a Medicine Hat player to take control of the puck behind the Hounds’ net. The Tigers are moving on to Peewee AA Provincials on March 28. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

No. 4 Keith McInnis approaches defending Hounds as the brings the puck down ice on March 12. After a dominating season the West Central Tigers are on to face the top five Peewee AA teams in Alberta at provincials. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake skaters use all the colours of the rainbow at showcase

Just Posted

West Central Peewee Tigers crowned SCAHL league champions

The Tigers are set to continue their dominating season at Peewee AA Provincials March 28

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake skaters use all the colours of the rainbow at showcase

The Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club hosted its showcase, ‘Colours,’ on March 17.

SLIDESHOW: Sylvan Lake’s Kites on Ice a colourful success

The cultural event featured a colour party for the “festival of love” Holi.

Sylvan Lake maintaining a stable housing market

There are 168 residential properties available in Sylvan’s current “buyer’s market”

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Mother Teresa, H.J. Cody meet on the court

Mother Teresa’s senior basketball teams played H.J.Cody’s junior teams in exhibition games on March 13

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires in wake of SNC-Lavalin case

Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for the firm

Dutch tram shooting suspect arrested, say police

Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded

Canada extends Iraq and Ukraine military missions to 2021 and 2022

Extension is part of efforts to curb Russian aggression and to fight against Islamic militants

WestJet suspends 2019 financial guidance after Boeing 737 Max grounded

The company has 13 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft grounded by regulators after the Ethiopian crash

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Most Read