West Central Tigers AA Bantams to host Provincials

Tigers second in league

The West Central Tigers AA Bantam hockey team will host Provincials to be held in Sylvan Lake March 19 – 22.

Head Coach Chad Beagle is excited his team will host Provincials, but he is determined the Tigers will qualify by winning the north division and then going on to win the overall league championship.

“That was our goal at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I think we have a good chance. We are only behind Olds and we have a winning record against that team.”

The Tigers are presently sitting with 23 wins, four losses and five ties.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said Beagle. “We work extremely hard and have come very far.”

Beagle has two sons on the team; Keegan and Keston, who are 14- and 13-years-old respectively.

Coaching his own sons and also several other players from Rimbey whom he has coached throughout minor hockey is especially rewarding for Beagle.

“It’s pretty neat for me,” he said.

The West Central Tigers is part of the South Central Hockey League and is a hub team comprised of players from Rimbey, Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Bentley, Eckville, Spruceview and Caroline.

Practices are in Sylvan Lake and Rocky Mountain House.

This weekend the Tigers have away games in Medicine Hat and Strathmore.

