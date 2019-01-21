West Central Tigers host second annual alumni game

The game on Jan. 18 was followed by a fundraiser pub night for the current Midget AA Tiger team

The West Central Midget AA Tigers hosted their second annual alumni game and pub night on Jan. 18.

Tigers both young and old met in the NexSource Centre for a night of hockey.

A total of 36 alumni, plus four coaches, came back to play in the game dating all the way back to the Tigers’ inaugural team in 1982-83.

Rob Wallator was one of those inaugural Tigers and came back to play for Team Barnes (red jerseys). His former teammate Brian Bolding was also supposed to lace up, but had a last minute scheduling conflict.

“They played in the 1982-83 inaugural season, so to have not only guys back from that team, but quality guys like that who are willing to give back to this year’s team and be helpful it means a lot,” said Pat Garritty, member of the 1983-84 Tigers and current head coach.

Garritty says the game was a great success and the event was good for both current Tigers and past.

‘It’s just cool to be a part of something bigger than you are and I think this year’s players got to see how special it is to be on this team and that it’s a privilege and that it’s something that the legacy will live on and hopefully one day they come back and play in an event like this,” added Garritty of his current Midget Tigers.

The second annual alumni game was won by Team Parsons (white jerseys).

After the game this year’s Midget Tiger team held a pub night fundraiser in the Viewpoint Lounge.

“It was an incredible success and we were able to raise over $12,000 in one night for this year’s operations of the midget team,” said Garritty, who played with Team Barnes.

The alumni game and pub night event was the brainchild of last year’s Head Coach Tyler Lightbown and its format has served to work well as a fundraiser for the current midget team.

“It gives all those players and their families and their kids the opportunity to come back and see where their dad played,” said Garritty, adding one alumni made the trip from Kelowna and back to play in the alumni game.

“Obviously it means a lot to us as alumni and it’s just an event that hopefully we can carry on for many years and just be able to raise money for the existing team and to raise the legacy of the program,” Garritty said.

The West Central Midget AA Tigers return to home ice on Feb. 10 when they face off against Airdrie at the NexSource Centre.

Tyler Lightbrown (Tigers 1998-99) keeps the puck away from defending No. 19 Kent Gasco (Tigers 1984-86) as he speeds towards the Team Barnes net to take a shot. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Shane Peterson (Tigers 1989-90) takes control of the puck in the first period of the second annual alumni game. The game was followed by a pub night hosted by the current West Central Midget AA Tigers team. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News