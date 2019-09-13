Western Canadian Baseball team, stadium coming to Sylvan Lake

The Town announced they are finalizing an agreement to have a WCBL team in the future sports park

Sylvan Lake will soon be home to a Western Canadian Baseball team, and a stadium to house the team.

The Town has been working with Hard 4 Sports & Entertainment Group on the agreement.

According to Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre, the Town and Hard 4 Sports & Entertainment Group are moving forward with a memorandum of understanding. The understanding includes a 25-year lease with the group and future team.

“A Western Canadian Baseball League team will be a great addition to our community and region; and we are excited to release about the team in the near future,” McIntyre said in a press release.

The Town has identified the future Pogadl Park as the future home of the baseball team, and Council has approved the plans to upgrade the 400’ baseball diamond to a baseball stadium.

At the recent meeting of Town Council, it was approved to advance $1-million from the 2023 Parks Capital Budget to Pogadl Park’s Phase One Project Budget.

“One thing the Town wants to make clear is that the upgraded facility does not involve an increase or change to the project budget, overall,” a press release from the Town states.

General Manager and President of Baseball Operations for Hard 4 Sports & Entertainment, Aqil Samuel called Sylvan Lake a hub for sports and entertainment in the region.

“The Hard 4 Sports & Entertainment Group recognizes Sylvan Lake as a hub for recreation and sport; we are excited to introduce the Western Canadian Baseball League to Sylvan Lake residents, and look forward to becoming a part of the community,” Samuel said.

Pogadl Park is a multi-phase project estimated to cost around $26-million. The Town has said the project will be offset by grant funding.

Sylvan Lake plans to begin Phase One of construction in 2020, with the hopes of having ball games in motion for 2021.

Further announcements regarding the new team and stadium, such as the finalization of the agreement and the team name, are expected to come in the near future.