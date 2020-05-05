Wetaskiwin Minor Football is holding a spring, summer long bottle drive

The club is trying to fundraise for new helmets and equipment for the upcoming season.

The league’s girls program 2020 season, which runs March through May, had to be cancelled because of COVID-19. Photo submitted by Codey Soanes.

With uncertainty surrounding how long the COVID-10 pandemic will last, it is still undetermined whether Wetaskiwin Minor Football will be able to have their fall season.

However, this isn’t stopping the club from preparing in case restrictions are lifted enough for successful season to move forward.

The club is holding a bottle drive all spring and summer long to help fundraise for the season they hope will move forward in the fall.

The league’s girls program, ages 12 to 18, which runs in the spring already had to cancel their 2020 season.

The league that Wetaskiwin Minor Football plays in, Capitol District Minor Football Association, is possibly looking at running nine to 10 man football for the fall. This would be instead of the regular 12 players per team on the field at one time.

Vice President of Programs and President of Wetaskiwin Minor Football, Codey Soanes, says that for as long as possible the “League is holding off on making a decision about the fall.”

Unlike a minor hockey club or association, Wetaskiwin Minor Football supplies the athletes with equipment for the season. This means that the only fees included is the season fee, which regularly ranges from $100 to $275.

“We provide all the equipment,” Soanes says. “If you don’t have cleats, well we’ll find you cleats.”

Soanes, recognizes that with the pandemic causing financial hardship for many families, some will likely struggle to afford sports for their children this year. In addition to financial struggles, Soanes says that the club is in desperate need of new helmets for the upcoming season.

At the moment the league and clubs biggest concern is that Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s mass gathering restrictions for the summer will not be lifted in time for the fall season.

It is some of these reasons that made the club decide to run a summer long bottle drive to help provide equipment and financial aide should the season run in the fall. Their fundraising bottle drive will run until September.

For more information on Wetaskiwin Minor Football’s bottle drive and how to donate, you can contact the club through the Wetaskiwin Warriors Minor Football Facebook page.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Local Sports