Wetaskiwin plays host to Sentinel Storage Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The winning team will move on to represent Alberta at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Wetaskiwin’s newly re-named Co-op Place, formerly the Civic Centre: Twin Arenas and Drill Hall, will be full of curlers and spectators from across the province this week as they gather in the city for the Sentinel Storage Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The provincial championship tournament begins Jan. 18 and runs until Jan. 22 and will spotlight the best women’s curlers in Alberta as they battle to represent the province at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts this February.

Competing this week on Wetaskiwin ice, freshly prepared for the tournament, are eight teams:

• Team Hunkin, Spruce Grove Curling Club;

• Team Parent, Calgary Curling Club;

• Team Richards, Saville Community Sports Centre;

• Team Rocque, Saville Community Sports Centre;

• Team Scheidegger, Lethbridge Curling Club;

• Team Skrlik, Garrison Curling Club;

• Team Stiksma, Sherwood Park Curling Club;

• Team Sturmay, The Glencoe Club.

It has been over 20 years since the City of Wetaskiwin has hosted a curling event at this level.

READ MORE: City of Wetaskiwin reveals new name and partnership for the Civic Centre

“It is with great honour that the Wetaskiwin Curling Club is able to host curlers and spectators from across the province,” Wetaskiwin Curling Club representative and host committee chair – 2023 Sentinel Storage Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts Robyn Gerrard states in the tournament program.

“Over the past year, many hours of hard work, planning and preparation from various committees and volunteers have been put in to ensure these Provincial Championships.

“Getting to share what promises to be the best ladies curling in the province and showcase our great sport on the provincial stage is something the Wetaskiwin Curling Club is very proud to be a part of.”

Apart from Sentinel Storage and Scotties, all sponsors for this tournament are local businesses and organizations.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberta Scotties Tournament of Heartscurling