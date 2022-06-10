Wetaskiwin Warriors girls team have some fun with an inflatable football at a post-season practice. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Wetaskiwin Warriors girls football teams finish season on a high note

The Wetaskiwin Warriors girls football teams have wrapped up their first post-pandemic season with some big wins.

The junior and senior girls’ team is made up of girls 13 to 18-years-old with athletes traveling from all over the County of Wetaskiwin and some other central Alberta towns including Ponoka to play for the Warriors.

Last weekend on Saturday June 4, the senior girls team won and took home the Midget Girls Tier 1 Division Championship trophy. The same weekend the junior girls team won against both the Airdrie and Calgary teams.

Head coach for both teams Eric Weremey says that this season was a culmination of all the years of hard work finally coming together.

“They’re amazing athletes,” he says.

“I’d put them against the boys anytime.”

He says watching the girls all come together and truly bond as a team was the highlight of the season and he knows this helped them pull off their championship win.

Senior team member Raelyn Marceau, affectionately nicknamed ‘bulldog’ by her teammates, says she is sad that this is her last year with the Warriors. Surrounded by her teammates in a massive huddle she explained that they have all become so close this year.

“They are my family, they always will be,” she says.

 

Wetaskiwin Warriors junior and senior girls team pose with the senior girls’ Midget Girls Tier 1 Division Championship trophy. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

