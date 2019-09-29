‘What a role model:’ Paralyzed Bronco makes Adidas ad, hall of fame nominee list

The 60-second inspirational ad popped up online this week

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki, left, plays in a fund raising sledge hockey game in Calgary on September 15, 2018. A new ad shows a serious Ryan Straschnitzki taping up his hockey stick and pulling on an Adidas jersey before he slides away on an ice sled. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

An ad shows a serious Ryan Straschnitzki taping up his hockey stick and pulling on an Adidas jersey before he slides away on an ice sled.

“As a kid I always dreamed of playing for Team Canada … and I still do,” Straschnitzki narrates in the commercial.

“You know, when one door closes, another one opens.”

The 20-year-old from Airdrie, Alta., was paralyzed from the chest down after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a semi truck that ran a stop sign in April 2018.

Sixteen people were killed and 13, including Straschnitzki, were injured in the collision in rural Saskatchewan.

Shortly after the crash, Straschnitzki made it his goal to join Canada’s sledge hockey team and win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games.

His positive attitude caught the attention of Adidas and he signed a three-year deal with the sportswear company earlier this year.

Initially, Straschnitzki was hired to participate in Adidas Canada’s hockey and training campaigns and programs.

But the 60-second inspirational ad popped up online this week.

“They did a really good job and made me look good, so I can’t complain,” Straschnitzki told The Canadian Press.

“I mean, my dad always bugs me I’ve got a face for radio,” he said with a laugh.

READ MORE: Paralyzed Bronco returning to Humboldt for first time since crash

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame has also shortlisted Straschnitzki and 16 other athletes for it’s first ever People’s Choice Award. The top four will be honoured with trophies at an induction ceremony in Toronto in late October.

Cheryl Bernard, the hall of fame’s president and an Olympic curling silver medallist, said Straschnitzki was a natural choice because of his resilience, grit and hard work. The attention he has brought to sledge hockey and his message is inspiring.

“What a role model,” she said.

“I’m absolutely certain there’s been some horrible nights and days, and I look at what he’s done and I don’t think I would have it in me. And I think that message is what the public needs to see.”

To be inducted into the hall of fame, athletes have to be retired for at least four years, said Bernard. The People’s Choice Award is open to current athletes, who are champions of their sports and communities.

“We are basically starting to build a portfolio of future hall of famers.”

Straschnitzki said he takes being a role model seriously and has been inspired by wheelchair athlete Rick Hansen, who reached out to him after the bus crash.

Two weeks ago, Straschnitzki returned to Humboldt for the first time since the collision when the Broncos held their season opener. Straschnitzki said he also wanted to be there to support former teammate Graysen Cameron of Olds, Alta., who was also injured in the bus crash, as he returned to play with the team.

There was a sense of relief in being back, Straschnitzki said.

“It’s like nothing has changed. It was the same atmosphere.

“The town loves to go to the games.”

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Injured Humboldt Broncos player returns home for first time since accident

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hitmen Stotts hat-trick powers Hitmen past Rebels 5-1

Just Posted

UPDATE: Train drailment on HWY 2A near Blackfalds, Red Deer cleared

Alberta 511 report said derailment is near 2A and RR 272

Nature lovers to unite at Fall Walk at JJ Collett

Attendees can enjoy trails and a free barbecue on Sept. 29

Red Deer-Lacombe Liberal candidate’s now deleted tweet called ‘inappropriate’ by Lacombe councillor

Candidate Tiffany Rose’s Tweets criticized recent BOLT cancellation vote

Former pro ball player bringing skills to Sylvan Lake children

Darren Apels hopes to helps kids hone their skills and go from high school to pro

Upgrades to pedestrian crossing near Steffie Woima approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved final design plans for the pedestrian crossing at council’s Sept. 23 meeting

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women visits Lacombe

Minister Leela Aheer reaffirms UCP promise to grow culture economy by 25 per cent

Hitmen Stotts hat-trick powers Hitmen past Rebels 5-1

Rebels will look to regroup Tuesday against Blades

Calgary man convicted in five-year-old grandson’s death sentenced to 9 years

Boy’s mother allowed his grandfather to bring him to Canada for what she believed would be a better life

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Most Read