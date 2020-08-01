Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba has become the first National Hockey League player to kneel during the U.S. national anthem.

As thousands took to their couches to watch the unprecedented return to hockey Saturday, the National Hockey League took the moments before Edmonton’s first game of the NHL restart to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance on systemic racism.

“During this pandemic, something unexpected but long overdue occurred,” he said. “The world woke up to the existence of systemic racism and how deeply rooted it is within our society.”

He went onto say that the alliance, as well as the NHL, want kids to “feel safe, comfortable and free-minded every time they enter an arena,” vowing to fight against injustice.

“I hope that this inspires a new generation of hockey players and hockey fans,” he said. “Black Lives Matter. Breonna Taylor’s life matters.

“Hockey is a great game but it could be a whole lot greater, and it starts with all of us.”

Following his speech, Dumba kneeled for the Star Spangled Banner as Chicago Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban and Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse could be seen with one of their hands on his shoulders.

Michael Buble sang ‘O Canada’ on a video recorded at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. Dumba stood for that anthem.

Dumba, born in Regina, Sask., played for the Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League from 2009 to 2012, before being drafted by the Wild.

Fellow Wild right winger J.T. Brown was the first to protest during the U.S. anthem while signed to Tampa Bay Lightning when he raised his fist in 2017 – roughly a year after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem at a preseason game.

Edmonton and Chicago will also be playing on Monday.

LISTEN: Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian fans ready to embrace return of NHL in season restart amid summer heat
Next story
Kubalik nets 5 points as Blackhawks stun Oilers 6-4 in NHL qualifier opener

Just Posted

Water quality advisory prompted by high levels of fecal bacteria in Gull Lake

AHS issued the advisory, and say it will be in effect until further notice

One new death, 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Central zone Friday

127 additional cases across the province

Sylvan Lake vet warns of dangers around leaving pets in parked vehicles

‘It doesn’t have to be very hot outside… for it to become dangerous,’ says Dr. Sandy Jameson

Economy grew 4.5% in May, Statistics Canada says

The retail trade registered a 16.4 per cent bump

Sylvan Lake remembers the life of Dr. Joe Myburgh

The family physician and pillar of the community passed away on July 22

Kubalik nets 5 points as Blackhawks stun Oilers 6-4 in NHL qualifier opener

Game 2 is Monday

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Researchers look for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 changes methods

‘It’s a pretty bleak year for research’

Ontario Ministry of Education cuts ties with WE, says will investigate contracts

Ontario government says it is deeply concerned and troubled by the allegations

All inquiry recommendations after fatal RCMP shooting implemented: Ministry

James Butters, also known as James Hayward, was fatally shot by police in July 2015

Air Force, UN food agency tackle skyrocketing COVID-19 hunger in Latin America

There has been a 269 per cent increase in food insecurity in the region since the pandemic struck

Former Edmonton nightclub employee sentenced to eight years for sex assaults

Former Edmonton nightclub employee sentenced to eight years for sex assaults

Canadian fans ready to embrace return of NHL in season restart amid summer heat

Canadian fans ready to embrace return of NHL in season restart amid summer heat

Most Read