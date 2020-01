On Jan. 3-5, the Sylvan Lake Curling Club held its Men’s Bonspiel at the NexSource Centre.

The event was well attended with 19 teams participating over the course of three days.

The club called it a successful event with fun had by all.

The tournament was divided into three division: A, B and C.

Team Armitage took first place in the A division, Team Olson took the B division and Team Mackie came in first in the C Division.

The Curling Club will be hosting its Ladies Bonspiel this weekend.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.