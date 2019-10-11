Winterhawks ice Rebels 5-0

The Red Deer Rebels returned to home ice over Thanksgiving hoping to cash in on some home cookin’ against the Portland Winterhawks.

Unfortunately it would be Winterhawks who would cook the Rebels en route to 5-0 win.

“I didn’t like our game at all. I thought we were real soft on a lot of pucks,” Rebels coach Brent Sutter said.

The Rebels come into the weekend with momentum after a 4-3 overtime win in Medicine Hat against the Tigers where Chris Douglas was able to notch his third of the year to seal the deal. The Winterhawks were hoping to capitalize on the fact that, despite winning three straight games, the Rebels were only 1-2-0-0 on home ice.

The first period looked like no team would be able to find the back of the net, and for a second it looked that way until a video replay showed that Seth Jarvis shot from the slot indeed beat Anders for the score.

“We started off fine the first seven to eight minutes of the game and then they got that first goal. Then they got to the second goal which lead to us playing individual hockey. We have to play a team game,” Sutter said.

The Rebels tried to keep the one goal deficit heading into the second but Simon Knak streaked down the right side and notched his thired of the year to put Portland up 2-0 after 20.

The second period would play out similiar to the first, with Portland once again beating Ethan Anders twice.

“We have skilled players but the guys have to understand that work ethic comes first and compete comes first. We have four to five shots after the first period and we just chased the game,” Sutter said.

Johnny Ludvig would score his fifth of the year with a blast from the point and Clay Hanus would add his fifth late in the period to give Portland a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Rebels would fail to find anything in the third period to curb the inevitable result and would eventually fall 5-0 after Seth Jarvis added his third of the season.

Anders and Byron Fancy combined for 36 saves for the loss, while Joel Hofer only had to make 16 of his own for the shutout.

The Rebels head to Medicine Hat tonight to take on the Tigers tomorrow. They then return home next weekend to take on Edmonton and Regina on Friday and Saturday.



todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter