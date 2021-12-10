Wranglers bag a dual victory

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers (submitted photo) Foxx Doell took home the Lodge 43 Player Of The Game with a goal and assist Dec. 3. Submitted photo Logan Sommerville took home the Lodge 43 Player Of The Game Dec. 5. Submitted photo

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers Junior B Hockey team bagged a double win during the Heritage Junior Hockey League regular-season games held Dec. 3 and Dec. 5.

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers defeated the Three Hills Thrashers with five points at the Dec. 3 game with a final score of 6-1 and gained victory over the Strathmore Wheatland Kings during the Dec. 5 game with a score of 5-1.

“On Friday, the Sylvan Lake Wranglers took on the Three Hills Thrashers.

“Wranglers got on the board first with a goal from Konnor Green (his seventh of the season), Ethan Alvarez and Jackson Rider drew assists.

“Kyle Gerrits (sixth goal of the year) put the Wranglers up by two with a power play goal with assists from Kody Wold and Foxx Doell.

“Early in the second period, Gerrits was on the board again. Austin Kalev had the helper.

“Foxx Doell scored shortly after, with his 12th of the season, set up by Payton Wright.

“Rookie Tate Causey notched his seventh goal of the year on an assist from Zach Daniels.

“Just after the halfway mark in the second period the Thrashers tried to claw into the lead when Porter Pennock scored. Five minutes into the third, Sloan Garrity scored unassisted to put the final nail in the coffin.

“Wranglers goalie Cameron Loomis-Labrosse turned aside 15 of 16 shots for the win. The Wranglers ended the game with 37 shots on the net and improved their record to 16-4-0,” said Brandon Goody, Wranglers team board of directors.

The Wranglers looked to stay perfect at home during the second game against the Strathmore Wheatland Kings held Dec. 5, said Goody.

“The first period remained scoreless for much of the frame until Josh Alberda put the Kings up by one. Sloan Garrity answered for the Wranglers halfway through the second with his sixth goal of the year.

“Wade Lightburn had the assist on the play. The score remained tied for the rest of the second period.

“The Wranglers came out strong in the third. Zachary Daniels put up, what would be the game-winning goal just a minute and 12 seconds into the period. Austin Fleck and Foxx Doell collected helpers on the play. The flood gates opened in the third for the hometown Wranglers with goals from Ashalain Dufrense and two tallies by Payton Wright. Wright collected his 25th and 26th goals of the year putting himself atop the Alberta Heritage Hockey League goal race.

“Peyton Lobe turned aside 18 of 19 shots in the game to record the win. The win improved the Wranglers Record to 17-3-1, good for the top spot in the Heritage Junior Hockey Leagues north division,” said Goody.

The Wranglers will compete in a home and home series with the Airdrie Techmation Thunder this week. Sylvan Lake Wranglers will visit Airdrie Dec. 10 for a game scheduled at 8 p.m., and will host the Thunder Dec. 11, 8 p.m., at the Nexsource Centre.