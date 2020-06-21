MLB had hoped to start the season during the first week of July, but teams and the players’ association are engaged in a bitter fight over how to apportion revenue losses caused by the pandemic. AP photo

Yankees, Mets to train in New York if MLB resumes

‘I think New York now is especially attractive, compared to the other states’

NEW YORK — The Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Saturday, and the teams confirmed the decisions. The Democrat said he would like to stop by to see them training.

“I think New York now is especially attractive, compared to the other states, because we have such a low transmission rate, and this is a state that is ready, willing and able to partner with sports teams so that they can play,” Cuomo said.

The Yankees originally had intended to base at their spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, instead of Yankee Stadium. The Mets had said they were undecided between Citi Field and their training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Florida at first appeared preferable because the complexes have more fields.

But positive cases for COVID-19 in Florida have increased markedly in recent days, while the percentage of positive tests in New York City has dropped sharply. New York City is set to enter phase two of reopening on Monday, allowing stores and outdoor restaurant seating to reopen with social distancing.

All 30 MLB teams have closed their spring camps in Florida and Arizona this weekend over virus concerns.

MLB had hoped to start the season during the first week of July, but teams and the players’ association are engaged in a bitter fight over how to apportion revenue losses caused by the pandemic.

Both sides agree that players need three weeks of training before the increasingly slight season could start.

“To have spring training in New York, that is a really great development,” Cuomo said. “It’s where I think they should always be, obviously. But in a bleak time, and in a season that obviously has had significant hurdles to deal with, to have a spring training quick camp in New York, that is the first bit of really good news when it comes to baseball that we’ve had in a long time.”

Cuomo has said both teams can play games at home but without fans. The U.S. Open tennis tournament is scheduled to take place without fans in its usual time frame that starts in late August.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taylor Pendrith becomes top-ranked Canadian on Korn Ferry Tour

Just Posted

48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Gov’t says there are 525 confirmed active cases

Alberta currently has more than 500 active COVID-19 cases

City of Red Deer still has just one active case

Sylvan Lake Sobeys to continue curbside pickup beyond pandemic

The service, which started as a necessity during COVID-19, will now be offered as a convenience

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases

Central zone remains at two active cases

Alberta Cannabis Council says the black market has become bolder in sales

The ACC wants to see steps taken to take down the black market and help small businesses

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Survey estimates much higher Alberta bird populations than thought

Some estimates are more than 10 times higher

Enbridge reopens underwater section of Line 5 pipeline after inspection

The pipeline carries oil and natural gas liquids used in propane from Wisconsin, to Ontario

Peter MacKay campaign dismisses O’Toole team’s theft allegation

MacKay’s team is dismissing the allegations as a “desperate, last ditch strategy.”

Tories want in-person Parliament but no electronic voting by MPs during pandemic

Conservative House leader says her party is suspicious of anything promoted by the Liberals

CFIA investigating death of 38 dogs on Toronto-bound flight from Ukraine

Approximately 500 puppies landed at Pearson International Airport

In tension-filled Tulsa, empty seats mark Trump’s return to campaign trail

‘Great American Comeback’

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

‘It’s more than a festival, it’s our cultural and community connection’

Ensure the tray table is up and your mask on: air travel in the era of COVID-19

At the Ottawa airport, circles dot the floors at check-in

Most Read