Ain Lee, 8, took first place in her category in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour tournament in Sylvan Lake. (Photo submitted)

Young golfers teed off in Sylvan Lake

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour came to the Meadowlands Golf Club in Sylvan Lake on Sept. 3 and 4 and local golfers did well.

The tournament hosted 102 young golfers in either the Alberta Series tournament, which was two days, or the Mini Tour, which was only one day.

Locally, Coryn Tardif, 14, placed third in the U15 girls category with a total two-round score of 169. In the peewee boys category, Jacob Natomagan, 11, also placed third, with a two-round score totaling 171.

In the Mini Tour event for golfers under 12, which was held on Sept. 3, Ain Lee, 8, took home a first-place finish in the girls 8U category.

“I am happy and glad I won the last tournament of the year,” she said in the tournament press release. “I just want to continue doing well next year – that is my goal. The highlights were the birdies and pars I got and hitting my driver pretty far.” Lee score 87 for the day.

