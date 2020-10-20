Young Sylvan Lake golfer places in the Top 10 in the country

Brady Durkin finished the National Championship tournament in 8th place recently

Brady Durkin lines up his shot during the National Championship in B.C., Oct. 10-12. Photo Submitted

A Sylvan Lake golfer has finished the season in the top 10 in the country.

Brady Durkin, 12, had an excellent season, despite the challenges COVID-19 gave the sports community.

Not only did the young golfer finish in the top spot in a few tournaments, he secured an invitation to the National Championships, Oct. 10-12 in British Columbia.

At this tournament he finished in eighth place in the Pee Wee Boys division.

“It was definitely different… It was better competition, so I had to put up some good scores but I didn’t,” Brady said.

He said it was an honour to be invited to compete at the national tournament, and called competing at that level a “great accomplishment.”

While he finished the championship tournament in eighth place, he was the highest ranked player of those not from British Columbia.

Brady called the tournament a challenge, and not just because the course was difficult.

“The weather wasn’t great. It was raining a lot and it made it harder,” he said.

He was also the recipient of the 2020 National Order of Merit for Pee Wee Boys in Alberta which is based on his performance all season.

Joanna Durkin, Brady’s mother, says she is very proud of her son’s accomplishments and the growth he has shown this year.

“He set out with his own goals and has worked hard to meet them,” said Joanna. “We are so proud of him.”

Highlights from the season include putting up some impressive scores and winning a number of the tournaments he entered over the summer.

The other highlight from this season, is more personal. Brady says he has been working hard to beat his dad at the game whenever they play together.

“I’ve been beating him more often. He is proud but also a little upset that I’m winning,” Brady said, laughing.

Now that the season is over Brady will continue to train, utilizing the virtual driving range at the NexSource Centre. As soon as he is able to, Brady will be out on the golf course next spring.

He will be working on his swing and trying to make sure his shot is straight and true.

“Next year I’ll be up against older guys who are better, so I need to work hard to be competitive,” Brady said.

Next season Brady will be moving up into the Bantam Division, and will be playing against golfers who are a bit more experienced. Brady says he is looking forward to the challenge and will work to get better each year.

Most Read